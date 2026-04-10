Sabrina Carpenter set to lead star packed Coachella 2026 night

Sabrina Carpenter is getting ready to take center stage as Coachella 2026 kicks off on Friday, April 10.

The actress is all set to bring her star-studded energy with it a full day of music, big names and something special for fans watching from home.

This year, the festival is opening up in a bigger way online, with almost every performance available to stream live on YouTube and the official Coachella app.

All viewers, however, will be able to move between different stages through separate channels and even watch multiple performances at the same time, making it feel a little closer to being there in person.

Among the most talked about performances is Sabrina Carpenter, who has already hinted that this might be her “most ambitious show” yet.

At the same time, electronic artist Anyma is preparing to introduce a new production meanwhile The xx return to the stage after many years, adding to the excitement of the night.

The lineup continues throughout the day with artists like KATSEYE, Central Cee, Moby and more, mixing both fresh and familiar names.

With better streaming quality and more ways to watch, Coachella this year is not just happening at the venue but reaching fans everywhere.