Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Veteran actor Mirza Shahi dies of cardiac arrest in Karachi

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

KARACHI: Veteran film and TV actor Mirza Shahi died of cardiac arrest at the city's Civil Hospital on Tuesday at the age of around 70.

Mirza Shahi was a versatile actor who played a variety of roles in various films and TV dramas.

His most memorable role was the character of "Chacha Kamal" he played in Geo TV’s comedy serial “Nadanian” which became very popular.

Mirza Shahi was basically a comedian, who began his acting career in films produced in the former East Pakistan in the early Sixties. He made his acting debut in 1965 with a film titled ‘Kaisey Kahun’. Later, he acted in various movies, including ‘Mala’, ‘Aakhri Station’, ‘Is Dharti Per’, ‘Chakori’, ‘Chotey Saheb’, ‘Chand Aur Chandni’, ‘Payal’, ‘Anari’, ‘Chand Sooraj’, ‘Dushman’, ‘Miss Lanka’.

After the Fall of East Pakistan, he migrated to Karachi and participated in TV plays and comedy shows. He was an important actor of Shoaib Mansoor’s wellknown regular comedy show ‘Fifty Fifty’ during the Seventies.

His drama series included ‘Bazian’ and Geo’s popular serial ‘Nadanian’.

