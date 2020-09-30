Mariah Carey details her extramarital affair and ‘suffocating’ first marriage

Music icon Mariah Carey made several startling revelations as she spilled bombshell details about her personal life leaving fans stunned.

The 50-year-old wrote in her memoir titled, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, all about her rehab, extramarital affair, domestic violence as well as divorce.

The Always Be My Baby crooner had tied the knot to music producer Tommy Mottolo when she was only 23 while he was 43. Carey wrote that that Mottolo had been quite controlling in the marriage for which she reason she always kept herself prepared with a packed bag underneath her bed in case she needed to flee in an emergency.

"It felt like he was cutting off my circulation, keeping me from my friends and what little 'family' I had. I couldn't talk to anyone that wasn't under Tommy's control. I couldn't go out or do anything with anybody. I couldn't move freely in my own house,” she wrote.

"By the time I was a toddler, I had developed the instincts to sense when violence was coming,” she wrote.

Looking back at her childhood, the singer wrote how during one Christmas, her mother Patricia, along with her brother Morgan and sister Allison had "explode[d] in a torrent of verbal abuse" against her.

She further wrote about her extramarital affair with New York Yankees player Derek Jeter, terming it "the catalyst [she] needed to get out from under Tommy’s crippling control.”

Furthermore, she went on to speak about her marriage with Nick Canon: "Making the necessary adult adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship — but Moroccan and Monroe (so named because I wanted them to have the initials MC, like me) are ensconced in'the safe and abundant environment that has been created for them.”

Carey was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001 soon after which she suffered a breakdown.

"I was working so hard and I wasn't about to let everything I'd worked so hard for just to slip away. So, I worked myself into the ground. I was in a very dark place that ended up almost completely destroying my life,” she wrote.