Saturday Oct 03 2020
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg smashes 23-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Priyam Garg celebrating after his spectacular half-century against Chennai Super League. Photo Courtesy: IPL2020

The latest addition in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad, Priyam Garg, shocked the cricket fans on Friday as he scored a half-century on 23 balls against Chennai Super League during the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) played in UAE.

The Sunrise Hyderabad came under clouds during the 11th over, when Kane Williamson flicked the last ball to mid-wicket and ran for a quick single, only to get run out in the mid of the pitch as Garg failed to respond.

But, the 19-year-old promising player took the onus of scoring runs after Williamson’s departure, and along with Abhishek Sharma (31 off 24), pulled SRH out of a dangerous situation.

Read more: IPL 2020: Shane Warne names four top teams for play-off this season

The Twitteratis were thrilled to see Garg performing at his best after his maiden 50 came off 23 deliveries and was marred with six boundaries and a solitary maximum to bail his side out of hot waters.

Here’s how social media has responded to Priyam Garg’s knock:


