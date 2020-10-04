Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid already 'an amazing mom' to baby girl, feels 'elated' for the journey

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Gigi Hadid already 'an amazing mom' to baby girl, feels 'elated' for the journey 

Gigi Hadid cannot help but feel extremely special and elated after officiall becoming a mom.

As revealed by an inside source, the supermodel's first two weeks after giving birth to daughter with Zayn Malik have exhausting yet exciting.

According to a source, Gigi is an amazing mom to her baby girl.

"Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom," a source shared. "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."

Before welcoming their newborn daughter in late September, Gigi and Zayn traveled to New York City for their final check-ups before the supermodel's team of doctors came with her back to their family farm in Pennsylvania.

According to the insider, the duo is planning to raise their little one on the farm for now.

"They feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately," the insider explained.

Meanwhile, Gigi is getting immense help from her mother Yolanda Hadid during these days.

"She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her," the insider added. 

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, Sofia Ritchie brush romance under the rug after messy split

Scott Disick, Sofia Ritchie brush romance under the rug after messy split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed by Kate Middleton's uncle in blistering attack

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed by Kate Middleton's uncle in blistering attack
When Prince William gave Harry the cold shoulder by shunning him at royal summit

When Prince William gave Harry the cold shoulder by shunning him at royal summit

Royal siblings take internet by storm in adorable exchange with TV icon David Attenborough

Royal siblings take internet by storm in adorable exchange with TV icon David Attenborough
Prince Harry takes London Marathon Runners by surprise in special appearance

Prince Harry takes London Marathon Runners by surprise in special appearance

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to be 'A-List', says American author

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to be 'A-List', says American author

Did 'The Simpsons' predict Donald Trump's death? Here's the answer

Did 'The Simpsons' predict Donald Trump's death? Here's the answer

Megan Thee Stallion joins SNL cast as Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden

Megan Thee Stallion joins SNL cast as Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden
Canadian monarchists admire Prince William and Kate Middleton

Canadian monarchists admire Prince William and Kate Middleton

Supporters ask Joe Biden to seek inspiration from Eminem's '8 Mile'

Supporters ask Joe Biden to seek inspiration from Eminem's '8 Mile'
Queen Elizabeth was ‘fuming’ over Meghan Markle’s ‘impulsive' behavior

Queen Elizabeth was ‘fuming’ over Meghan Markle’s ‘impulsive' behavior
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ready to celebrate Christmas with Queen: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ready to celebrate Christmas with Queen: report

Latest

view all