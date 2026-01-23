Jaime King goes through divorce after secret marriage

Jaime King is separating paths from her second husband Austin Sosa.

The Hart of Dixie alum’s, 46, estranged husband filed for divorce on January 22 as per the court documents cited by People magazine.

However, the marriage details are still under folds.

Previously, the outlet in July 2025 reported that the couple was engaged. Later King’s rep confirmed the news, noting the actress is “grateful” for the fan support.

The actress was "especially happy to share this moment with her children, who have a loving bond with Austin and his family," her rep said at the time.

"As always, her sons remain her top priority, and she kindly asks for privacy as they move forward together with love and gratitude."

“She is very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year," a source told the outlet in July 2025.

King shared two sons, Leo, 10, and James, 12, with ex-husband Kyle Newman.

In September, during an appearance on an episode of Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, King briefly talked about her engagement with Sosa and how she met him via “mutual friends.”

King’s marriage with Newman lasted for over thirteen years. The two parted ways in May 2020 and finalised their divorce in September 2023.