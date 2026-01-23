 
Geo News

Katie Price says Harvey's behaviour has become 'very tough'

Harvey also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 23, 2026

Katie Price says Harveys behaviour has become very tough
Katie Price says Harvey's behaviour has become 'very tough'

Katie Price has opened up about Harvey's changing behavior, including increased tantrums, in a recent interview. 

The mother-of-five, 47, spoke candidly about the incidents on the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

She explained: 'I’ve had Harvey as well for the past two weeks and he’s not been good. He didn’t want to go, crying.

'It reminded me of when he was younger. He threw my bedroom furniture about, my tropical lights with the big bulbs – I’ve got two of them – he smashed them.

'He completely smashed his iPad, it’s not even fixable. They weren’t even going to take him in the car to take him to the train station because he was that bad.

'Then all week, I’ve had messages from where he is. There are massive big windows in his room and they’ve made it Harvey-proof, he’s popped two of them out, broke another iPad that he’s got.


'I said what’s causing it and they said ‘it’s because he wants you’, he just loves being at home with me.'

Her sister Sophie asked: “How long has he got until he’s in his new place?”

The Celebrity Big Brother winner replied: “We’re looking at it next week.”

She added: 'It’s been a tough week with Harvey, he just wants to see me all the time.'

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.

Zayn Malik shares highlights from 'incredible' first night of Vegas residency
Zayn Malik shares highlights from 'incredible' first night of Vegas residency
Melissa Gilbert's brand raise voice in support of Timothy Busfield
Melissa Gilbert's brand raise voice in support of Timothy Busfield
Paris Hilton advocates legislative changes based on personal experience
Paris Hilton advocates legislative changes based on personal experience
Harry Styles drops 'Aperture' as he kicks off 'Disco' era after 4-year break
Harry Styles drops 'Aperture' as he kicks off 'Disco' era after 4-year break
Chris Pratt opens up about stage name he once considered
Chris Pratt opens up about stage name he once considered
Rose Byrne finally earns Oscars nod she's waited for
Rose Byrne finally earns Oscars nod she's waited for
Taraji P. Henson gives fans glimpse behind ‘Masked Singer' magic
Taraji P. Henson gives fans glimpse behind ‘Masked Singer' magic
Drake takes legal battle over Kendrick Lamar track to next level
Drake takes legal battle over Kendrick Lamar track to next level