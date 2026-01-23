Katie Price says Harvey's behaviour has become 'very tough'

Katie Price has opened up about Harvey's changing behavior, including increased tantrums, in a recent interview.

The mother-of-five, 47, spoke candidly about the incidents on the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

She explained: 'I’ve had Harvey as well for the past two weeks and he’s not been good. He didn’t want to go, crying.

'It reminded me of when he was younger. He threw my bedroom furniture about, my tropical lights with the big bulbs – I’ve got two of them – he smashed them.

'He completely smashed his iPad, it’s not even fixable. They weren’t even going to take him in the car to take him to the train station because he was that bad.

'Then all week, I’ve had messages from where he is. There are massive big windows in his room and they’ve made it Harvey-proof, he’s popped two of them out, broke another iPad that he’s got.





'I said what’s causing it and they said ‘it’s because he wants you’, he just loves being at home with me.'

Her sister Sophie asked: “How long has he got until he’s in his new place?”

The Celebrity Big Brother winner replied: “We’re looking at it next week.”

She added: 'It’s been a tough week with Harvey, he just wants to see me all the time.'

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.