Leonardo DiCaprio addresses his viral Golden Globes moment: ‘I’m not a rat’

Leonardo DiCaprio is not ready to talk about his viral moment at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The One Battle After Another star, 51, in the viral clip was seen making animated faces and expressions and laughing during the conversation with someone who was out of sight at the awards ceremony.

The Golden Globes official TikTok page shared Leo’s clip that quickly garnered attention across the internet.

The Titanic star with his recent Oscar nod for One Battle After Another in the Best Actor category made him earn eight Oscar nomination to date.

About the viral clip, the actor mentioned to Deadline that he was talking t a friend and that’s it.

“It was directed to a friend, but at the end of the day, who knows if this other person that I was talking to wants me to even mention their name?" he told the outlet. "So, as the lead character says in A Bronx Tale, I’m not a rat."

Teyana Taylor, who stars alongside Leo in One Battle After Another, previously told Access Hollywood that she and the actor were chatting about how her daughters, Junie, 10, and Rue, 5, enjoy the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters.

Taylor said she was unaware at the time that their interaction was being filmed.

She later clarified on The Tonight Show that she realised after the clip went viral that DiCaprio had actually been speaking to someone else in the footage.

"I was like, 'You can't be talking to me, were you talking to me?' Because I already told people you was talking to me. So apparently he had two KPop Demon Hunter conversations that night, so KPop Demon Hunters was just in his mouth all night," Taylor joked to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

"And I'm like 'Who else is you kekeing with like that?' Because literally that's how we [talk, with animated gestures]," Taylor said of DiCaprio, whom she has been friends with for years.

"So I had a little friendly jealousy, I was like 'Who else are you chewing your invisible gum with?' He didn't even remember who he was talking to. He was like, 'I don't even know.' "