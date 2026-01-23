 
Bebe Rexha teases her 'unapologetic' 2026 manifestation

Bebe Rexha says goodbye to her old version

Geo News Digital Desk
January 23, 2026

Bebe Rexha is focusing onn herself only in 2026.

The pop star, 36, shared a playful but pointed “ins and outs” list on Instagram on Thursday, January 22, signaling what she’s leaving behind — and what she’s manifesting next.

In the photo, Rexha stands in front of a whiteboard while wearing sunglasses and a gray sweatshirt, holding a blue marker up to the camera.

On the left side of the board, she listed the “old” version of herself: “Victim, people pleaser, yelling, assault hit in face at concert, fatter.” The entire column was crossed out with an X.

The right side focused on what’s ahead, featuring traits like: “Unapologetic, hotter, richer, confident, I don’t give a f--k attitude.”

Rexha also updated her Instagram bio to “#EXTRADIRTY” and launched a new website, Are U Dirty?, which invites fans to sign up to “talk dirty” with her.

The “assault hit in face at concert” note refers to a 2023 incident in which Rexha was struck by a fan’s phone during a New York City show, resulting in stitches and a black eye.

The tease comes as Rexha enters a new phase professionally. Earlier this month, she revealed she had partnered with independent music company Empire after previously releasing albums with Warner.

“THEY BELIEVE AND ARE AMAZING,” she wrote on X.

In a statement to Variety, Rexha said, “Going independent and partnering with Empire isn’t just a business move for me. They believe in my vision and trust my instincts, which has refueled my creativity… This version of me is unapologetically comfortable in my own lane.” 

