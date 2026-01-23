Timothée Chalamet gives two-word reaction to impressive Oscar nominations

Timothée Chalamet offered a two-word reaction as his newly released film, Marty Supreme, scored nine nominations at the 2026 Oscar Awards.

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, this year's nominations were unveiled on Thursday, January 22.

Shortly after, the French-American heartthrob, who plays professional table tennis player Marty Mauser in the Josh Safdie-directed movie, took to his official Instagram Stories to celebrate the occasion.

He reposted A24’s post on his social media account, proudly showcasing the nine nods Marty Supreme has received with a brief yet inspiring caption that read, "BIG DREAAAAM!!!!!!"

List of Oscar nominations for Marty Supreme

Best Picture: Producers Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas, and Timothée Chalamet.

Best Director: Josh Safdie.

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet (making him the youngest male actor to earn three career acting nominations).

Best Original Screenplay: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie.

Best Casting: Jennifer Venditti (inaugural category).

Best Cinematography: Darius Khondji.

Best Costume Design: Miyako Bellizzi.

Best Film Editing: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie.

Best Production Design: Jack Fisk (Production Design) and Adam Willis (Set Decoration).

It is pertinent to note that this year’s recognition makes Chalamet, who is dating Kylie Jenner, a four-time Oscar nominee, including three Best Actor nominations.

While the 2026 Best Actor category is filled with powerhouse performances, the Dune star is widely considered as the frontrunner in the wake of his recent wins earlier in the season.

The 30-year-old actor's portrayal of 1950s table tennis hustler is considered a transformative career peak.

He has already secured the 2026 Golden Globe (Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy) and the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor. These victories are often the most reliable predictors of an Oscar win.

The only way to find out whether Chalamet will finally win his first Best Actor Oscar after three nominations is to tune in to the ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.