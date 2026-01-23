 
Amanda Bynes bares new ink after losing 30 pounds with Ozempic

Amanda Bynes' weight dropped from 180 pounds to around 150 pounds

Geo News Digital Desk
January 23, 2026

Amanda Bynes stepped out in Hollywood proudly showing off her new ink just weeks after revealing she lost 30 pounds with the help of Ozempic.

The She’s the Man star was spotted in Los Angeles Wednesday January 21.

She later took to Instagram Stories to reveal a new design on her hand which marked another chapter in her ongoing transformation.

The small tattoo on her left hand read, “Trap Star”.

The 39-year-old has been candid about her health journey.

The former Nickelodeon recently opened up about turning to Ozempic, a prescription drug used for weight management, which helped her drop from 180 pounds to 152.

On Instagram, she admitted she once disliked paparazzi photos because she was 180lbs but now finds her transformation inspiring.

Her latest public appearance came after months of keeping a low profile.

Bynes has faced a turbulent past, including struggles with mental health and conservatorship battles, but in recent years she has been working to rebuild her life.

Beyond her physical transformation Bynes has been candid about her struggles with depression and how it contributed to her weight gain.

She says she is now focusing on healthier habits and “opposite action” that is pushing herself to work out or eat clean even when she doesn’t feel like it.

