Melissa Gilbert’s brand raise voice in support of Timothy Busfield

Melissa Gilbert’s company is speaking up in support of her husband Timothy Busfield amid sexual charges.

The actor-director, 68, who married Gilbert in 2013, has been charged in New Mexico with child sex abuse. Prosecutors filed two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under the age of 13, along with one count of child abuse, on January 13 by the Albuquerque Police Department.

Busfield was released from custody on January 20 pending trial. Gilbert, 61, attended the pretrial detention hearing in support of the actor and was visibly emotional, crying as the judge ordered his release.

Modern Prairie, the Gilbert’s brand CEO Nicole Haase, two days later, talked about the connection Gilbert shares with the lifestyle brand and an update regarding the whole legal situation.

"We want to thank everyone who has reached out with notes of care, kindness, and support. We’ve felt them, and Melissa has too," the message began.

"Many of you are used to seeing Melissa regularly in our feed, and we understand why her absence has prompted concern," the post read.

"At this moment, we’re choosing to honor Melissa’s need for privacy. Supporting someone doesn’t always mean showing up loudly—it often means holding space with respect and compassion."

Haase continued, "What we can share, and want to be very clear about, is this: Melissa is, and will continue to be, an essential part of Modern Prairie as our Chief Creative Officer. Her creative voice and heart are deeply woven into who we are and what we create-and that does not change."

The CEO’s post thanked their customers for their "patience" and "grace" as she reaffirmed the brand's "commitment" to their community. "Our team is here every day, caring for the work, the conversations, and the values that define Modern Prairie: kindness, dignity, and the belief that women deserve to feel seen, supported, and celebrated."