Michael B. Jordan reveals first person he called after historic Oscar nods

Michael B. Jordan revealed who he called first after learning that his film Sinners made history with a record-breaking Oscar nominations.

The Ryan Coogler–directed film earned an unprecedented 16 nominations when the 2026 Oscar nominations were unveiled on Thursday, January 22, making it the most-nominated film in Academy Awards history.

For the 38-year-old actor and director, the moment was deeply personal and the first person he wanted to share the delightful news with was his mother, Donna Jordan.

“My mom was my first call,” the Black Panther star trickled after receiving his first-ever Best Actor nomination and witnessing one of his movies rack up a staggering 16 Oscar nods.

"It was great. A lot of tears and she’s the reason why I’m even in this industry, why I’m acting at all, why that was even an idea,” he said. "To talk to the woman who started it all first meant the world.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael, who plays the dual lead roles of identical twin brothers in the 2025 supernatural thriller added that he’s still processing the film’s extraordinary success with the Academy.

“I’m still digesting it,” he admitted. “It’s really a testament to the film as a whole—all the pieces involved, and the people who went out to see and support this movie.”

In addition to his Best Actor nomination, Sinners earned major nods including Best Director, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Sinners Oscar nominations

Best Picture: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian (Producers)

Best Director: Ryan Coogler

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best Supporting Actor: Delroy Lindo

Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler

Best Casting: Francine Maisler (inaugural year for the category)

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter (setting a record for most nominations by a Black woman)

Best Film Editing: Michael P. Shawver

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson

Best Original Song: “I Lied to You”

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler (Production Design), Monique Champagne (Set Decoration)

Best Sound: Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker

Best Visual Effects: Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean

With its 16 nominations, Sinners officially surpasses previous record holders Titanic (1997), La La Land (2016), and All About Eve (1950), which each earned 14 nominations.