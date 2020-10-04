Can't connect right now! retry
In 'Karachi solidarity rally', PPP demands an end to ethnic politics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani addressing a rally in Karachi, on October 04, 2020. — Twitter/PPP

KARACHI: The PPP on Sunday demanded an end to ethnic politics, as it held the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and PTI responsible for Karachi's dismal civic condition.

Addressing the "Karachi solidarity" rally, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani said: "Today's rally is against the people who aim at dividing Sindh."

The minister said that people belonging to all ethnicities were present in the rally and that it was a day to pay tribute to Karachiites.

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan, he alleged that the premier is backing the MQM-P's stance to divide Sindh.

Meanwhile, PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that the people who practiced the politics of hatred had "destroyed generations".

The PPP leader said that the ones aiming to "capture Karachi", should stop dreaming about it. "Stop spreading hate [...] We have no space for ethnicity and sectarianism."

Khuhro said that the PPP aimed to rehabilitate those trapped under the weight of inflation caused during the incumbent government's tenure.

The PPP's rally came after Karachi's infrastructure was severely damaged due to the recent torrential rains. The Sindh government was severely criticised for its handling of the metropolis' civic issues. It subsequently asked the Centre to grant matching grants for Karachi projects worth Rs802.39bn.

Thereafter, a "historic" Rs1,100bn Karachi development package was jointly launched to cater to the city's diverse problems, ranging from water supply, to transport and solid waste management.


