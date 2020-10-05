North West wants to ‘make the coronavirus go away’ by making ‘everyone have more dogs’

North West recently won the internet with her innocent and heartfelt belief regarding the ‘best way’ to “make the coronavirus go away” and the answer has fans gushing.

North shared her ingenious and innocent idea to CR Fashion Book and Page Six snatched it right up!

Reportedly, the young celebrity star hopes to “make everybody love each other,” in 2020 and "And make the coronavirus go away” by making “everyone have more dogs.”

CR Fashion Book is a series that recently quizzed a number of fashion insiders on their solution to COVID-19 and North stole the show with her heartwarming belief of making “everyone have more dogs."