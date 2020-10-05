Can't connect right now! retry
Bond girl Lea Seydoux believes ‘No Time To Die’ will be ‘even more psychological’

James Bond’s No Time To Die love interest, Lea Seydoux is of the opinion that her portrayal as 007’s ladylove will bring about a “psychological twist” previously unknown to the Bond-love franchise.

The returning Dr Madeleine Swann has left no stone unturned in an attempt to promote her work and during one such promotional event, the actress sat through a podcast interview with the Official James Bond Podcast and spilled the beans on her candid thoughts regarding the staggering differences between Spectre and No Time To Die.

Seydoux was quoted saying, “I would say this is even more psychological and more emotional.”

During the course of her interview, the actress also admitted that she feels the movie is a ‘love story’ between Bond and his love interest.

“I think it was important to see Bond in love again,” Seydoux told the podcast host. “I think she is his true love, the film is a love story between the two of them.”

She also went on to admit, “It’s very unusual for a James Bond film for Bond to be in love and I think it’s quite modern in a way.”

No matter how excited fans may be regarding Bond’s return to the silver screen, there still is not a definite release date yet and per sources, the movie is said to have been pushed back even further owing to the current global health crisis. 

