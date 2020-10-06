Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Anne Heche was shunned by Hollywood for dating Ellen DeGeneres

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Hollywood star Anne Heche reflected on her previous relationship comedian Ellen DeGeneres and how she lost out on big opportunities owing to it.

During an episode of Dancing with the Stars, the 51-year-old detailed her past romance with the talk show host from nearly twenty years ago, to pro partner Keo Motsepe, as reported by People.

"In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party and that was the night that changed my life forever,” said Heche.

"My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract,” she recalled.

"At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks.' I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman,” she said.

"She was warning me, 'This is going to happen’. I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years,” she added.

The two had dated from 1997 till 2000.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s descent into recreational drugs in Prince Charles's bomb shelter

Prince Harry’s descent into recreational drugs in Prince Charles's bomb shelter
Prince William’s reaction to Princess Diana’s relationship with James Hewitt unearthed

Prince William’s reaction to Princess Diana’s relationship with James Hewitt unearthed
Prince Harry under fire for promoting neo-Nazi era as ‘Harry the Nazi'

Prince Harry under fire for promoting neo-Nazi era as ‘Harry the Nazi'
Queen Elizabeth knee-deep in financial trouble as monarchy faces a major shortfall

Queen Elizabeth knee-deep in financial trouble as monarchy faces a major shortfall
Meghan Markle’s props’ placement for TV appearances is ‘strategic’

Meghan Markle’s props’ placement for TV appearances is ‘strategic’

Jennifer Aniston 'wept uncontrollably' while touring her house for the first time

Jennifer Aniston 'wept uncontrollably' while touring her house for the first time
Meghan Markle’s ego is 'raging' in her latest speech: body language expert

Meghan Markle’s ego is 'raging' in her latest speech: body language expert
Madonna refused to work with David Guetta because his zodiac is Scorpio?

Madonna refused to work with David Guetta because his zodiac is Scorpio?
'Gilmore Girls' turns 20: Take a look at the cast two decades later

'Gilmore Girls' turns 20: Take a look at the cast two decades later
Britney Spears may require conservatorship ‘for the rest of her life’

Britney Spears may require conservatorship ‘for the rest of her life’
BTS hit with prejudice after handsome BLM donation: ‘it really has no place’

BTS hit with prejudice after handsome BLM donation: ‘it really has no place’
Netflix gives sneak peek at Henry Cavill’s season 2 avatar in 'The Witcher'

Netflix gives sneak peek at Henry Cavill’s season 2 avatar in 'The Witcher'

Latest

view all