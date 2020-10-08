Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08 2020
Kendall Jenner's latest appearance with Fai Khadra sets tongues wagging

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Kendall Jenner set tongues wagging as she appeared with her BFF Fai Khadra at Nobu in Los Angeles, looking gorgeous in all yellow attire with him.

The reality star sparked new romance rumours as she was seen having dinner with her good friend Fai Khadra on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old star was all smiles during her night out with the dapper, 29, as they reportedly had a dinner together.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashinas' beauty looked stunning as she gave her wore her brunette locks a perfect look.

last month, Kendall spent lots of time with her new beau Devin Booker. But her appearance with good friend Fai Khadra, with whom she's often seen in LA, gave fans to make speculation about their future.

Both the stars were reportedly seen having fun together and enjoying each other’s company so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. 

