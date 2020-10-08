Can't connect right now! retry
Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'

Hollywood star Charlize Theron on Wednesday celebrated the news of two female scientists winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the first time in history.

Taking to Instagram, the Old Guard actress shared a screenshot of the news item published by CNN.

"Some Much Needed Good News Today," she captioned her post.

According to the report shared by the South African-born actress, "Jennifer A.Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier are the fist women to jointly win the prize without a male collaborator". 

