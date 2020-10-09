Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 09 2020
Friday Oct 09, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry win lawsuit over son Archie’s photos

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have won the lawsuit against a news agency and received an apology from it over son Archie’s pictures taken with a drone.

The couple was in their private residence in LA when the incident had taken place. Their lawyer, Michael Kump, claimed that the news agency responsible for the act has to be accounted for.

The lawyer, in a statement said: "Over the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took action against intrusive and illegal paparazzi photos taken of their family at a private residence.”

"Today, the agency responsible for those photos apologized and agreed to a permanent injunction and reimbursement of a portion of legal fees."

He ecstatically announced that his clients have won the lawsuit and would be compensated well.

"This is a successful outcome,” he wrote.

Agency has agreed to destroy all the copies of the photos they took of Archie who was then 14 months old. The agency also agreed to pay half of Meghan and Harry’s legal fee for the suit.

"All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home,” the lawyer concluded.

