Oscars In Memoriam sparks outrage over snubbed legends

The Oscars are getting ready for their 98th ceremony but the In Memoriam segment is already causing a lot reactions.

This part of the show remembers iconic actors and film professionals who passed away in the last year but fans often get upset when big names are left out.

In recent years, stars like Ed Asner, Naya Rivera, Leslie Jordan, Bob Saget and Anne Heche were not included which made a lot of people angry.

Bruce Davis, a former Oscars director, said that it’s a very hard job deciding who makes the list.

Even people with long, respected careers sometimes don’t make it and that leaves the team feeling awful.

Kate Erbland explained that campaigning and publicity affect who is remembered, which makes the process even trickier.

This year, Hollywood faced a sad year with many losses, so the segment will be longer to include more stars.

Expected names included Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, Catherine O’Hara, Graham Greene, Robert Duvall and Val Kilmer.

Katy Mullan said that the tribute is a way for fans and colleagues to say goodbye as she added that it is a very thoughtful and emotional part of the ceremony.