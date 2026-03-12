Kylie Kelce hints at new addition to Kelces ahead of Taylor Swift wedding

Kylie Kelce shares excitement to welcome new family member as Taylor Swift wedding rumours heat up

Kylie Kelce is exciting for her expanding Kelce clan as she teased a new addition on her latest podcast episode of Not Gonna Lie.

The 33-year-old media personality made waves on the internet after her comments about expecting a new family member went viral, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date is all the buzz on social media.

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed the extension of his contract for NFL, fans have been speculating about when the wedding will be. NFL analysts have revealed that the big day is before Travis goes away for the training camp, and it appears to be sooner than the rumoured date June 13.

However, in the actual podcast episode Kylie hinted at welcoming a new fur baby, which is something she has been trying to convince her husband, Jason of.

“Even more good news, in a couple weeks, you might be meeting a new Kelce because you're getting the cuddliest, cutest, furriest FAFO of them all on March 31,” Kylie said in the March 12 episode, referring to FAFO YouTube specials where she tries out different skills. “And that's all I have to say about that for now… "

The mom of four, who shares Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 11 months, with Jason dropped another hint, saying, "Meow. I'm kidding. Am I? I don't know. You'll have to tune in and find out. Isn't that kind of fun? Okay.”

Previously, during the New Heights Taylor Swift episode, the pop superstar supported her future sister-in-law’s wish by sharing how she has accustomed their daughters to the cats as well.

"It was actually really a great challenge because as soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they weren’t poisonous. And there’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my rag doll cat, who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby," Taylor said, who is mom to three cats.