Kathrine Heigl feuds with critics of Trump-backed dog rescue event

The 'Grey's Anatomy' alum sparks backlash for attending an animal rescue event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Geo News Digital Desk
March 12, 2026

Heigl sparks controversy with her first public appearance in two years
Katherine Heigl is furiously defending herself after seemingly affiliating herself with Donald Trump.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum received massive online backlash after attending a dog rescue event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 8 — her first public appearance in two years.

“Animals don’t vote,” Heigl, 47, began in a statement to Just Jared. “The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own.”

The 27 Dresses star emphasised that animal advocacy has been one of her “greatest passions” for years, noting that “this should not be a polarizing issue.”

Heigl went on to fire back at critics in the comments section under Just Jared’s Instagram post.

Kathrine Heigl feuds with critics of Trump-backed dog rescue event

As one commenter remarked that if animals could vote, “they would have better judgement than you,” Heigl fired back, “Just curious… what do you do that really matters…do you think comments on an instagram post matter to animals who have had humans pour gasoline on them and set them on fire ? Who have had humans vote conservative or liberal but have been left to starve and suffer?”

In response to another comment saying that she could have chosen to align herself with any other rescue campaign not associated with Trump, Heigl wrote, “How are you so sure about that… have you been to any? Have you donated a significant part of your income to anything? Anything you claim to care so much about? Have you done anything more than comment on what someone else is doing or not doing to your standard? Just curious…” 

