Tessa Thompson teams up with Cannes filmmaker for new movie

Add another intriguing project to Tessa Thompson’s already busy slate.

The 42-year-old actress is set to star in and produce A Separation, a psychological thriller based on the acclaimed novel by Katie Kitamura.

The film will be directed by Cannes recognised filmmaker Jonas Carpignano, marking a collaboration that already has film buffs paying attention.

The story follows a woman who travels from London to a remote peninsula in Greece to search for her estranged husband after he mysteriously disappears.

What she finds instead? A tangled web of secrets, grief and the uncomfortable truths that hide inside marriages.

Translation: not exactly a relaxing vacation.

Thompson is also producing through her company Viva Maude, continuing her recent streak of stepping behind the camera as well as in front of it.

She previously teamed with Linden Productions on the upcoming thriller Is God Is, and A Separation further strengthens that creative partnership.

Behind the scenes, the production team includes producers Riva Marker, Kishori Rajan, Greta Caruso and Christo V. Konstantakopoulos, with Anonymous Content’s David Levine executive producing.

Author Kitamura is clearly thrilled to see the project come together.

“Jonas and Tessa are two of the boldest and most original artists working today. I feel very lucky to be part of this extraordinary collaboration, and to be working with such an exceptional team of producers to bring this novel onto the big screen.”

With a Cannes-favoured director and one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses at the center, A Separation already sounds like the kind of slow-burn thriller audiences won’t want to look away from.