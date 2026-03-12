Pussycat Dolls make epic comeback with first world tour in 17 years

The Pussycat Dolls are finally making a long-awaited return on stage after 17 years.

Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts are going on a huge world tour to celebrate twenty years since their first album PCD.

All of the band’s fans everywhere can get ready for over fifty shows filled with hit songs, energy and some surprises from special guests.

In Europe and UK, the Dolls will perform in cities like London, Manchester, Glasgow, Paris and Amsterdam.

Tickets go on general sale on March twentieth but fans on the official mailing list can buy them early from March eighteenth.

VIP packages, however, will let lucky fans get special access, to meet the group and enjoy premium seats.

Lil' Kim will join for UK and European shows while Mýa will perform in North America.

The tour is all set to come with a music treat too as the group is re-releasing their albums PCD and Doll Domination on May 8 with extra tracks and special versions.

They also dropped a new single called Club Song, co-written by Nicole Scherzinger and produced by Mike Sabath.