MGK continues to flirt with Megan Fox amid her Instagram return

MGK and Megan Fox became parents to Saga Blade Fox-Baker in March 2025

Machine Gun Kelly may no longer be officially together with Megan Fox, but he continues to be her biggest hype man.

As Fox makes her social media comeback after a two-year hiatus, her baby daddy and on-again, off-again boyfriend, is showering her with appreciation. On Tuesday, March 10, the Transformers star posted a third set of racy photographs with the caption, “Love was the most savage monster of all.”

With hearts in his eyes, MGK wrote in the comments section, “Stoked we had a baby.”

MGK, born Colson Baker, welcomed baby girl Saga Blade with Fox in March 2025, marking MGK’s second child and Fox’s fourth. Saga was born months after her parents called off their engagement, and according to the rapper’s latest comments, their relationship is more than cordial.

When the Jennifer’s Body alum first broke the internet with her social media return earlier this month, MGK commented, “Stoked i have your phone number.”

Though they have not officially reconciled romantically, Saga’s birth has seemingly brought them closer together.

A source previously told People magazine, “Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby.”