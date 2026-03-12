Nicole Kidman recalls horrifying on-screen experience

Turns out Hollywood romance has a surprisingly strict rule: Watch what you eat before kiss.

During a candid appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Nicole Kidman got hilariously honest about filming intimate scenes with her Big Little Lies costar Alexander Skarsgard.

The issue? A falafel sandwich.

“I'm like, 'No, no, no, Alex,'” Kidman joked, recalling the moment.

“'I'm meant to be into you and kissing you — put away the falafel now because the bad breath does not turn me on,'” she said.

The Oscar-winning actress didn’t mince words about it either. According to Kidman, a costar’s breath is very important when cameras start rolling.

“I'm sure [Skarsgård] did not eat a falafel ever again. I said, ‘No more falafel. Not before you kiss, not before you make love.’”

And yes – she’s serious about the rule.

“I don’t think so honey, if you have bad breath,” Kidman admitted. “I cannot stand bad breath. This is a deal-breaker for me. You could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and you came at me with bad breath, I'm like, no.'"

She added: “If I say, ‘Breathe on me,’ and I have to recoil, yikes, I'm out. You could not offer me enough money.”

Kidman also revealed another sensory confession: after getting COVID-19, she temporarily lost her sense of smell – and oddly didn’t mind.

“Finally, I was free,” she laughed.

One scent she definitely does remember? Rihanna.

According to Kidman, the singer smells “Intoxicating.”

“Like I will follow you around,” she said.