 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman recalls horrifying on-screen experience

Nicole Kidman shares one major on-screen turn-off

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 12, 2026

Nicole Kidman recalls horrifying on-screen experience
Nicole Kidman recalls horrifying on-screen experience

Turns out Hollywood romance has a surprisingly strict rule: Watch what you eat before kiss.

During a candid appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Nicole Kidman got hilariously honest about filming intimate scenes with her Big Little Lies costar Alexander Skarsgard.

The issue? A falafel sandwich.

“I'm like, 'No, no, no, Alex,'” Kidman joked, recalling the moment.

“'I'm meant to be into you and kissing you — put away the falafel now because the bad breath does not turn me on,'” she said.

The Oscar-winning actress didn’t mince words about it either. According to Kidman, a costar’s breath is very important when cameras start rolling.

“I'm sure [Skarsgård] did not eat a falafel ever again. I said, ‘No more falafel. Not before you kiss, not before you make love.’”

And yes – she’s serious about the rule.

“I don’t think so honey, if you have bad breath,” Kidman admitted. “I cannot stand bad breath. This is a deal-breaker for me. You could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and you came at me with bad breath, I'm like, no.'"

She added: “If I say, ‘Breathe on me,’ and I have to recoil, yikes, I'm out. You could not offer me enough money.”

Kidman also revealed another sensory confession: after getting COVID-19, she temporarily lost her sense of smell – and oddly didn’t mind.

“Finally, I was free,” she laughed.

One scent she definitely does remember? Rihanna.

According to Kidman, the singer smells “Intoxicating.”

“Like I will follow you around,” she said.

Tommy Fury shares magical family trip ahead of baby number 2
Tommy Fury shares magical family trip ahead of baby number 2
Jack Antonoff calls out deranged fans for crashing Margaret Qualley wedding
Jack Antonoff calls out deranged fans for crashing Margaret Qualley wedding
Zayn Malik teases new song following the success of 'Die For Me'
Zayn Malik teases new song following the success of 'Die For Me'
Inside the massive security plan for Oscar 2026
Inside the massive security plan for Oscar 2026
The surprising moment Katie Price announced her engagement to family
The surprising moment Katie Price announced her engagement to family
Kylie Jenner triggers frenzy with bold poker video outfit
Kylie Jenner triggers frenzy with bold poker video outfit
Cillian Murphy shares struggle to play Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders'
Cillian Murphy shares struggle to play Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders'
Jeff Brazier 'blindsided' as sons move ahead with reality show without him
Jeff Brazier 'blindsided' as sons move ahead with reality show without him