Conan O’Brien navigates comedy and controversy at Oscars stage

Conan O’Brien is getting ready to host the Oscars again and he says that it’s a tricky job.

The 62-year-old host called it “walking a very thin line” because he got to make people laugh while thinking about what is going on in the world today.

He added shared he wants the Oscars to be fun and exciting but at the same time still connected to real life outside Hollywood.

The comedian explained that political jokes have to feel natural and if a joke feels forced, he prefers not to say it.

The TV star done political comedy before on late-night TV and at events like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner but he said that politics has never been the main thing he jokes about.

Conan likes to stick to lines that feel real and skip the ones that don’t.

The former SNL star also went on to add that today’s political news makes it harder to be funny because real life can already seem so extreme.

Still, Conan believes that comedy can bring people together and he pointed to old Oscars hosts like Johnny Carson who used jokes about real events to connect with the audience.

O’Brien first hosted the Oscars in 2025 and got good some reviews form people so this year, he now hopes to do even better with his talent and to make people laugh and celebrate movies.