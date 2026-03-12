Tommy Fury shares magical family trip ahead of baby number 2

The post comes after Molly admitted she was feeling emotional as they flew to her 'happy place'

Tommy Fury has shared breathtaking glimpses of his trip to Disneyland Paris with his fiancée Molly-Mae-Hague and their daughter Bambi, three, on Wednesday.

The professional boxer shared family moments featuring the Maebe founder, and their daughter, giving fans a peek into their magical getaway.

For those unversed, the couple are preparing to welcome their second child which will make them a family of four alongside their daughter Bambi.

Tommy shared a sweet photo of a casually-clad Molly, 26, holding Bambi's hand while exploring the resort before their daughter met Goofy.

In another post, the boxer cuddled Bambi on their luxurious private jet.

The post comes after Molly admitted she was feeling emotional as they flew to her 'happy place'.

She penned: 'Quick trip to the happy place' alongside a selfie before posting an adorable snap of Tommy and Bambi beaming away.

It comes days after Molly-Mae accidentally revealed her exact due date while sharing a photo from a recent ultrasound scan.

The influencer announced she was expecting her second child with Tommy last month and is already six months pregnant.