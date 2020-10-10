Natalie Portman leaks major ‘Thor 4’ spoiler about her character Jane Foster

American actor Natalie Portman sent Marvel fans in a tizzy following a bombshell Thor 4 leak.

As she gears up for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the Black Swan star during an interview with Fatherly, spilled some exclusive details about the upcoming film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Portman teased that her character of Dr. Jane Foster will not just be fighting extraterrestrial battles in the film but will also be "going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

The comics show that Jane, after losing her husband their child in a car crash, is diagnosed with cancer. Therefore, fans were given a major clue that the next chapter is for sure to give a glimpse into her treatment.

Back in February, Portman had told Variety about the film, saying she ‘doesn’t know’ if Jane has cancer or not.

“That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything,” she had said.

"I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite—or that thing won't exist. We continue writing even in post-production,” she added.

However, it looks like that major bit of the film has been given confirmation by the lead star herself.