Saturday Oct 10 2020
Meghan Markle reveals the impact of trolling on her life in podcast debut

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Meghan Markle opened up on personal experience of bullying trauma as the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry made their podcast debut.

The royal couple participated in the famous Teenage Therapy podcast on World Mental Health Day.

The former actress spoke about the impact the online world can have on real life while discussing how the coronavirus impacted the world and brought people closer,

Sharing her views about people spending more time on the internet, she said: ""Not just for a younger age range but for everyone, especially for your point during COVID, if you are not in school then you are finding yourself on your devices or online more, right?

"And there is a lot of vulnerability there that I think so many people are experiencing.

"Yes, it's a great way to connect but it also ends up being a place where there is a lot of disconnection."

Meghan also shared how she was  was targeted by trolls online last year.

She said: "I can speak personally too, I am told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world - male or female.

Now, eight months of that I wasn't even visible, I was on maternity leave with the baby.

But what was able to be manufactured and churned out it's almost unsurvivable, it's so big you can't even think what that feels like.

I don't care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health it's so damaging.

So from my standpoint and for the work that we do is that from my personal experience and be able to talk to people and understand that even though our experience is unique to us and obviously can seem very different from what people can experience from day to day, it's still a human experience and that's universal.

We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt, we all know what it feels like to be isolated, and I think that's why the work you guys are doing here it's so important."  

