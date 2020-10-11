Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 11 2020
Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project

Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project

Prince William has left his brother Prince Harry rattled with his latest noble cause, the Earthshot Prize.

The Duke of Cambridge might not have seen it but his new project is something that brother Harry does not approve of.

More so, Harry openly criticised and slammed William's venture launching a scathing attack on him in an astonishing video tracing back to March.

In the clip, Harry says how prizes do not make actual differences towards any cause.

“I’m confident within the next five to ten years things will change, but we can’t wait five or ten years," Harry said on a leaked phone call about the environment and his royal life.

He then appeared to snub William’s environmental efforts with the Earthshot Prize.

The Duke of Sussex explained, “I think people need to be woken up and the only way to wake people up from what effectively is a consciousness crisis is, I think, you need to be doing extreme things.

“And small steps or giving out prizes doesn’t make any difference these days.”

Harry's conversation was recorded the same day William and Kate Middleton announced the prize reportedly.

