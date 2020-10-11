Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘revolutionary’ mention of #MeToo was a ‘total no-no’ for the royals

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Meghan Markle's activism about political and social issues has been going on since her acting days, long before she became a royal.

And prior to 2018, while her future was set to be behind palace walls with Prince Harry, there was an issue that she ‘tip-toed’ around as it was considered too political for the British royal family.

Meghan, a vocal advocate for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, had become the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation early on in 2018.

During that exact same time, representatives of the same movements had been pushing to shift towards politics with legislation in the US Congress. This was something that was a big no-no for all royal associates.

Robert Lacey recalled Meghan’s mention of the movements at the first Royal Foundation Forum, in his new book, Battle of Brothers.

"It was announced that Meghan would become a fourth trustee, and she expressed the hope that the foundation might extend its support to the women's empowerment movement that was developing in the US from the recent Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandals,” he wrote.

"Everybody nodded approvingly. Yet no one - neither on the stage, nor in the audience, nor even in the attentive and critical press pack - appeared to realise quite how revolutionary was this suggestion that the new recruit was making,” he added.

"Created in America only the previous month and linked to #MeToo, #TimesUp was a $13 million legal defence fund seeking legislation to discipline and punish companies that tolerated sexual harassment. Legislation meant politics - and in royal terms, politics was simply taboo.” he went on to say.

"It was a total no-no for the British Royal Family to endorse any cause, no matter how virtuous, that could be seen to take one political side against another,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Max Ehrich hits back at haters by turning Instagram comments on

Max Ehrich hits back at haters by turning Instagram comments on
Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child
Simon Cowell ‘eager’ to work alongside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Simon Cowell ‘eager’ to work alongside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Cardi B shows off Kulture’s big birthday surprise sponsored by Offset

Cardi B shows off Kulture’s big birthday surprise sponsored by Offset
Prince William ‘struggles’ to soothe Prince George after heartbreaking comment

Prince William ‘struggles’ to soothe Prince George after heartbreaking comment
Mark Ruffalo on getting ‘kicked out’ of Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ franchise

Mark Ruffalo on getting ‘kicked out’ of Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ franchise
Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future

Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future
Hailey Baldwin says Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner were the reason she felt ‘inferior’

Hailey Baldwin says Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner were the reason she felt ‘inferior’

Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Princess Beatrice claims Queen Elizabeth ‘loves’ watching ‘The Crown’

Princess Beatrice claims Queen Elizabeth ‘loves’ watching ‘The Crown’
Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision

Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision
Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse

Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse

Latest

view all