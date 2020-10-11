Meghan Markle’s ‘revolutionary’ mention of #MeToo was a ‘total no-no’ for the royals

Meghan Markle's activism about political and social issues has been going on since her acting days, long before she became a royal.



And prior to 2018, while her future was set to be behind palace walls with Prince Harry, there was an issue that she ‘tip-toed’ around as it was considered too political for the British royal family.

Meghan, a vocal advocate for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, had become the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation early on in 2018.

During that exact same time, representatives of the same movements had been pushing to shift towards politics with legislation in the US Congress. This was something that was a big no-no for all royal associates.

Robert Lacey recalled Meghan’s mention of the movements at the first Royal Foundation Forum, in his new book, Battle of Brothers.

"It was announced that Meghan would become a fourth trustee, and she expressed the hope that the foundation might extend its support to the women's empowerment movement that was developing in the US from the recent Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandals,” he wrote.

"Everybody nodded approvingly. Yet no one - neither on the stage, nor in the audience, nor even in the attentive and critical press pack - appeared to realise quite how revolutionary was this suggestion that the new recruit was making,” he added.

"Created in America only the previous month and linked to #MeToo, #TimesUp was a $13 million legal defence fund seeking legislation to discipline and punish companies that tolerated sexual harassment. Legislation meant politics - and in royal terms, politics was simply taboo.” he went on to say.

"It was a total no-no for the British Royal Family to endorse any cause, no matter how virtuous, that could be seen to take one political side against another,” he added.