Meghan Markle, Prince Harry say they witnessed all of Archie's 'firsts' during lockdown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are enjoying their non-royal lives in Santa Barbara, California with their son Archie, have disclosed that they were lucky to witness their boy’s first steps.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex heartwarming updates about their 18-month old son, Archie, during conversation with Malala Yousafzai on International Day of the Girl.

The royal couple revealed that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has just started walking.

In the video chat, when Malala asked Meghan and Prince Harry about their coronavirus lockdown activities, to which Harry said they both were there for Archie’s first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything.

Meghan replied that in so many ways, they were fortunate to be able to have this time to watch their son grow.

"In the absence of COVID-19, we would be traveling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments," she further said.

Meghan Markle concluded it had been a lot of really good family time.

Meghan and Harry also spoke in length with Yousafzai about education for young girls.