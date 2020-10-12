Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry say they witnessed all of Archie's 'firsts' during lockdown

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Meghan Markle and Harry revealed that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has just started walking

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are enjoying their non-royal lives in Santa Barbara, California with their son Archie, have disclosed that they were lucky to witness their boy’s first steps.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex heartwarming updates about their 18-month old son, Archie, during conversation with Malala Yousafzai on International Day of the Girl.

The royal couple revealed that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has just started walking.

In the video chat, when Malala asked Meghan and Prince Harry about their coronavirus lockdown activities, to which Harry said they both were there for Archie’s first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything.

Meghan replied that in so many ways, they were fortunate to be able to have this time to watch their son grow.

"In the absence of COVID-19, we would be traveling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments," she further said.

Meghan Markle concluded it had been a lot of really good family time.

Meghan and Harry also spoke in length with Yousafzai about education for young girls.

More From Entertainment:

How Jennifer Aniston was ‘tricked’ by ‘Friends’ directors to capture her real emotions

How Jennifer Aniston was ‘tricked’ by ‘Friends’ directors to capture her real emotions

James Corden was sure he’d get sacked from ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden was sure he’d get sacked from ‘The Late Late Show’

Hailey Baldwin endorses Joe Biden ahead of US election

Hailey Baldwin endorses Joe Biden ahead of US election
Mehwish Hayat flaunts her elegance in blue outfit as she shares new snap with a meaningful caption

Mehwish Hayat flaunts her elegance in blue outfit as she shares new snap with a meaningful caption
Jennifer Aniston shares sweet post to introduce her new pooch

Jennifer Aniston shares sweet post to introduce her new pooch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on girls' rights

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on girls' rights
Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

BTS online concert draws global fans

BTS online concert draws global fans
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'
Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop

Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop
Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident

Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident
Max Ehrich hits back at haters by turning Instagram comments on

Max Ehrich hits back at haters by turning Instagram comments on

Latest

view all