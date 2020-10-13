PM Imran Khan discusses Australia’s tour of Pakistan with PM Morrison

Australia's strike bowler Billy Stanlake (C) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the 2nd match played between Australia and Pakistan as part of a T20 tri-series which includes host country Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, on July 2, 2018. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has discussed the possibility of the Australian cricket team touring Pakistan after the “coronavirus situation improves in the country”.

The premier spoke about the matter with his Australian counterpart Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a phone call on Monday.



This was revealed on Twitter by the editor of a local publication, who said: "During a telephone conversation with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has discussed the possibility of an Australian tour of Pakistan once the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves."

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 — the same tour that saw Mark Taylor score his famous 334 in Peshawar. They have since honoured their away commitments with the Pakistan Cricket Board in the UAE but have not visited Pakistan in more than two decades.

It is also pertinent to note that while most of the cricketing countries had discontinued touring Pakistan in 2009 after the Sri Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in Lahore, the Aussies' refusal to do the same had begun a year prior, in 2008.

They had cited "violence" and "political tensions" in the aftermath of the 2008 elections as the reason.