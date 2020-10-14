Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
'Ertugrul' famed Mehmet Bozdag delights fans with big announcement of new historical series

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of the hit Turkish drama 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', has announced his new project of another historical TV series on Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah.

In conversation with a Turkish media outlet about his new show, he revealed: "It will create a great impact worldwide."

The new project is based on the life of Jalal ad-Din Mingburnu, ruler of the Khwarazmian Empire, who began a struggle against the Mongol invasion.

At a premiere of the series, Bozdag revealed that they started the project two years ago on the request of the Uzbek government and have already shot some episodes, adding that they tried to introduce a new perspective in terms of 'cinema language,' noting that the series has an original concept.

“We tried to present Uzbek culture, geography and history of Transoxianan region in this series,” he added.

Previously, he stressed the need to launch joint projects to bring Pakistan and Turkish producers and actors come together.

Dirilis: Ertugrul is currently being aired on Pakistan Television in Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday, the producer shared a tweet about ‘Kurulus Osman’ season 2.


