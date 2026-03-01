Jon Hamm breaks silence as he joins the 'meme club' at 54

Jon Hamm's 'Your Friends & Neighbors' season 2 to premiere on April 3

Jon Hamm has finally responded to his viral meme circulating on the internet.

The Tag actor has been making headlines after one specific scene from his comedy series Your Friends & Neighbors which has been converted into a viral meme. In the clip, Jon is seen vibing and dancing in a club.

At the premiere of Hoppers, Hamm’s was asked what he thinks about the video being used as meme all across the world.

The Landman star said while blushing, "I certainly wouldn't have thought I would be meme-worthy at the ripe old age of 54.”

Jon doesn’t think of it as annoying rather he believes that it is fun in the crazy work life they spend.

He told Entertainment Tonight, “But I think part of it is at least with the couple of things that have happened recently is engaging with life in our crazy that spent and being creative and having fun.”

For the American actor, getting “meme-ified” is better than receiving negativity.

The second season of Hamm’s Your Friends and Neighbours is set to release on April 3, 2026.

It also features Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Anna Osceola and Isabel Gravitt.