Cher's son Elijah booked on assault and trespassing charges

It was an unexpected Friday night in Concord.

Elijah Blue Allman – son of pop icon Cher – was arrested February 27 after allegedly causing a scene at St. Paul’s School, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police were called around 6pm for reports of an unwanted guest. Local outlet WMUR said Allman allegedly acted belligerently in the dining hall. Officers detained the 49-year-old musician and charged him with two counts of simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, authorities confirmed to People magazine.

He was processed at Merrimack County Jail and later released on personal recognizance bail. Officials noted he has no connection to the school. The investigation in ongoing.

The arrest follows a turbulent year. Last June, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Allman was hospitalised after “acting erratically,” adding that "deputies located drugs inside the home" and he was then "transported to the hospital."

Behind the headlines is a complicated family story. Cher, 79 – who shares Elijah with late rocker Gregg Allman – previously sought a conservatorship over her son’s estate amid concerns about substance abuse and mental health. The petition was later withdrawn after a private agreement.

The superstar is also mom to Chaz Bono, whom she shares with late entertainer Sonny Bono.

For now, the spotlight shifts from stage lights to courtroom dates – and fans are left hoping this chapter finds a calmer encore.