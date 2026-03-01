Bruno Mars reacts as Rosé wins BRIT Award for global hit 'APT.'

Bruno Mars is celebrating Rosé's historic BRITs victory with a short n’ sweet message.

On Saturday night, February 28, the instant fan-favourite duo’s 2024 smash hit single, APT., won the award for International Song of the Year at the 46th edition of the Brit Awards ceremony presented by British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

The track beat out other major global hits, including Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia, Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild, and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars' own Die With A Smile.

Donning a one-shoulder black gown with a daring thigh-high slit, the 29-year-old New Zealand-South Korean singer-songwriter took the stage at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester to collect the award.

Her latest achievement marked a historic win as she became the first K-pop artist to ever win a Brit Award.

During her acceptance, Rosé gave a shout-out to her BLACKPINK bandmates (Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa) and thanked Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, for being her "biggest mentor and best friend.”

Shortly after the clips from the ceremony began circulating on social media, the Talking to The Moon singer reposted a clip of Rosé receiving the accolade on his own Instagram Stories.

“Rosé & Bruno Mars win International Song of the Year [teary eyes and hands forming heart emoji],” the original video owner wrote over the clip.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter and record producer, meanwhile, added, “GO ROSIE!!!!! [loved emoji].”

Rosé and Bruno Mars dropped APT. on Friday, 18 October 2024. The song was released as the lead single from her debut studio album, Rosie, which followed on 6 December 2024.