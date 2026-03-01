'Avengers: Secret Wars' gets important update ahead of 'Doomsday' release

'Avengers: Doomsday' is coming out in theatres on December 18, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars has just received a production update 10 months before the release of Doomsday.

At present, the Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the time to pass by quickly as they can’t wait to watch Avengers: Doomsday.

Starring Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stranger and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, the new action sci-fi is set to hit theatres globally on December 18.

Ahead of its release, rumours regarding the production of Secret Wars have also started making round on social media.

The X account of MCU Film News, while sharing significant update about the next movie, revealed that “Avengers: Secret Wars will reportedly begin filming in August.”

Fans on social media are doing their own math, while trying to figure out how is that even possible.

One of them wrote on Reddit, "That's... Way later than anticipated, actually. I guess they're prioritizing finishing up work on Avengers: Doomsday (and doing some pre-production work for Avengers: Secret Wars by shooting a few scenes in certain places while talent needed for one or both movies are all in the same place).

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “Secret Wars could be done filming when Doomsday releases if we're going by the same five-month timeline.”

“I don’t believe this at all”, wrote a third internet user.

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to release next year on December 17 with Joe and Anthoy returning as directors.