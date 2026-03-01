Katie Price's mum emotional wish after shock wedding: 'before I die

The OnlyFans star reportedly kept the marriage a secret from her mum and sister

Katie Price's mother, who is currently battling a terminal lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), is said to be determined not to die before her daughter 'gets her life together.'

The former glamour model, 47, shocked fans by tying the knot for the fourth time in Dubai with the controversial businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting her.

The couple reportedly registered their marriage on February 17.

Katie's children, Harvey, Princess and Junior from her previous relationships have reportedly given the marriage their approval. However, other family members are said to be seriously concerned.

Her friends and family are said to be struggling to share in her joy and join the celebrations, including her terminally ill mum Amy Price.

Interestingly, the OnlyFans star,47, reportedly kept the marriage a secret from her mum and sister, who found out on social media like any other fan.

News of the nuptials left Katie's sister, Sophie, upset, after as she dropped a heartbreaking message about 'pain' and 'coming to your senses' amid the model's shotgun marriage.

Sophie, who used to co-host a weekly podcast with, shared:

'So there's two major things I say to families, one is you have a decision to make. There's two rational choices and one irrational one. The rational choice is – number one, what you doing causes me so much pain and so much stress, I can't be with it.'

A source told the Metro: 'Katie's family have been left in the dark about the marriage and can't understand how it’s unfolded so quickly. She missed a podcast episode with her sister last week and fans are rallying around Sophie hoping the relationship is just a stunt.'

Another source told The Mirror: 'Everything Katie is doing is just putting more of a distance between herself and her family. She won't be happy seeing that her sister has liked her ex's post - no matter how nice he is, he's still an ex. She'll think it's disloyal but underneath, she knows she's treated JJ terribly and that he's a nice guy.'

Meanwhile, Katie' s mum concerns were first raised after she sparked worry with her dramatic weight loss, which she has said was intentional following IVF treatment and a broken foot.

She later addressed the "gaunt" photos, admitting she went "too far" and was seeking help.

It comes after Lee Andrews shared a romantic post about partner, saying he feels extraordinary lucky to have met and married her.