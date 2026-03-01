 
Katie Price's husband 'vows to stay loyal to his wife' amid family concerns

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews makes a bold love promise

Habiba Chishti
March 01, 2026

Lee has continued sharing stunning memories from their trip.
Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrew, has vowed to love his spouse forever, no matter who comes in to his life. 

The former glamour model, 47, shocked fans by tying the knot for the fourth time in Dubai with the controversial businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting her.

The couple reportedly registered their marriage on February 17. 

Later the mother-of-five joined her 41-year-old partner in the UAE to celebrate their nuptials with a sun-soaked getaway. 

Lee Andrew's official Instagram post

Since then, Lee has continued sharing stunning memories from their trip.  When Katie returned to the UK, fans expected Lee would accompany her, as he had previously insisted he would join her. 

However, Lee expressed his love for Katie through a romantic post, writing: 'Let me tell you something when a man truly, honestly, loves you, it does not matter who else walks in his room, who slides in his Dm, when a man loves you, he will not trade you for anybody.'

It comes after he previously shared a heartfelt message saying he feels extraordinary lucky to have met and married her.

Meanwhile, Katie's children, Harvey, Princess and Junior from her previous relationships have reportedly given the marriage their approval. However, other family members are said to be seriously concerned.

Her friends and relatives are reportedly struggling to share in her joy and join the celebrations, including her terminally ill mum, Amy Price.

