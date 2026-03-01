Sharon Osbourne reflects on Ozzy's legacy in emotional BRITs speech

Sharon and Ozzy's daughter Kelly, delivered a heartfelt speech in honour of the legendary artist

Some stars never fade… they simply rise to a higher sky.

The renowned heavy metal icon, Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away at the age of 76.

On Saturday, he was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BRITS for his outstanding contribution to the music industry.

There were number of powerful tribute performances, including one by Robbie Williams, who was personally asked by Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, to be part in the show due to his long-standing association with the Osbourne family.

At the prestigious ceremony, Sharon and Ozzy's daughter Kelly, delivered a heartfelt speech in honour of the legendary artist.

The Black Sabbath frontman died in July last year, aged 76, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham.

Sharon lovingly described her late husband as 'The most humble egomaniac you could ever meet' as Kelly stood supportively beside her.'

The former X Factor judge told the crowd: 'I'm honoured to accept this award from my gorgeous husband, this Lifetime Achievement Award. God knows, I wish he was here to accept it himself.'

She went on to say that she knew her late husband would be looking down on them and how he hated speeches.

'He came from a small working class neighbourhood in Birmingham. We spent most of our lives touring the world. But Ozzy's heart never left England. Wherever we were in the world, he was always proud to be that working class Brummie, and he never let anyone forget it'.

She went on: 'She was accepting the award not only for Ozzy but also his 'incredible family' his fellow musicians who helped him along the away, as well as fans who lined the streets of Birmingham during his memorial.

Taking the microphone an emotional Kelly said: 'Thank you for loving my father as much as we do.'

Then Robbie was then introduced to the stage as he fronted the supergroup alongside Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde for one night only to close the show.

After a poignant rendition of Ozzy's hit No More Tears, fans gushed: 'Robbie doing a tribute to Ozzy, great end to the ceremony!'

Earlier in the evening, Sharon told the DailyMail that being a grandparents keeps her going following Ozzy's tragic death.