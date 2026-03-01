BRIT Awards 2026 Complete Winner List

The 2026 BRIT Awards were held at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
British Album Of The Year
- Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp
- Lily Allen – West End Girl
- WINNER: Olivia Dean – The Art Of Love
- Sam Fender – People Watching
- Wolf Alice – The Clearing
British Song Of The Year
- Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – “Blessings”
- Chrystal and Notion – “The Days”
- Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”
- Ed Sheeran – “Azizam”
- Fred again.., Skepta and Plaqueboymax – “Victory Lap”
- Lewis Capaldi – “Survive”
- Lola Young – “Messy”
- Myles Smith – “Nice To Meet You”
- Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
- RAYE – “Where Is My Husband!”
- WINNER: Sam Fender and Olivia Dean – “Rein Me In”
- Skye Newman – “Family Matters”
British Artist Of The Year
- Dave
- Fred again..
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Little Simz
- Lola Young
- WINNER: Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Sam Fender
- Self Esteem
British Group Of The Year
- Pulp
- Sleep Token
- The Last Dinner Party
- Wet Leg
- WINNER: Wolf Alice
British Breakthrough Artist
- Barry Can’t Swim
- EsDeeKid
- Jim Legxacy
- WINNER: Lola Young
- Skye Newman
British Alternative/Rock Act
- Lola Young
- WINNER: Sam Fender
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
British R&B Act
- Jim Legxacy
- Kwn
- Mabel
- Sasha Keable
- WINNER: SAULT
British Dance Act
- Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
- FKA Twigs
- WINNER: Fred again.., Skepta and Plaqueboymax
- PinkPantheress
- Sammy Virji
British Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Act
- Central Cee
- WINNER: Dave
- Jim Legxacy
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
British Pop Act
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Lola Young
- WINNER: Olivia Dean
- RAYE
International Song Of The Year
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
- Chappell Roan – “Pink Pony Club”
- Disco Lines and Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”
- Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
- Gracie Abrams – “That’s So True”
- HUNTR/X – “Golden”
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
- Ravyn Lenae – “Love Me Not”
- WINNER: Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Sombr – “Undressed”
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate Of Ophelia”
International Artist Of The Year
- Bad Bunny
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Doechii
- Lady Gaga
- WINNER: Rosalía
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sombr
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Group Of The Year
- WINNER: Geese
- HAIM
- HUNTR/X
- Tame Impala
- Turnstile
Critics’ Choice Winner
- WINNER: Jacob Alon
- Rose Gray
- Sienna Spiro
Songwriter of the Year
Producer of the Year
Outstanding Contribution to Music
Lifetime Achievement Award