 
Geo News

BRIT Awards 2026 Complete Winner List

The 2026 BRIT Awards held on Saturday saw Olivia Dean win big while big legends were honoured during ceremony

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 01, 2026

BRIT Awards 2026 Complete Winner List
BRIT Awards 2026 Complete Winner List

The 2026 BRIT Awards were held at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

British Album Of The Year

  • Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp
  • Lily Allen – West End Girl
  • WINNER: Olivia Dean – The Art Of Love
  • Sam Fender – People Watching
  • Wolf Alice – The Clearing

British Song Of The Year

  • Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – “Blessings”
  • Chrystal and Notion – “The Days”
  • Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Azizam”
  • Fred again.., Skepta and Plaqueboymax – “Victory Lap”
  • Lewis Capaldi – “Survive”
  • Lola Young – “Messy”
  • Myles Smith – “Nice To Meet You”
  • Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
  • RAYE – “Where Is My Husband!”
  • WINNER: Sam Fender and Olivia Dean – “Rein Me In”
  • Skye Newman – “Family Matters”

British Artist Of The Year

  • Dave
  • Fred again..
  • JADE
  • Lily Allen
  • Little Simz
  • Lola Young
  • WINNER: Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • Sam Fender
  • Self Esteem

British Group Of The Year

  • Pulp
  • Sleep Token
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Wet Leg
  • WINNER: Wolf Alice

British Breakthrough Artist

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • EsDeeKid
  • Jim Legxacy
  • WINNER: Lola Young
  • Skye Newman

British Alternative/Rock Act

    • Lola Young
    • WINNER: Sam Fender
    • Wet Leg
    • Wolf Alice

    British R&B Act

    • Jim Legxacy
    • Kwn
    • Mabel
    • Sasha Keable
    • WINNER: SAULT

    British Dance Act

    • Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
    • FKA Twigs
    • WINNER: Fred again.., Skepta and Plaqueboymax
    • PinkPantheress
    • Sammy Virji

    British Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Act

    • Central Cee
    • WINNER: Dave
    • Jim Legxacy
    • Little Simz
    • Loyle Carner

    British Pop Act

    • JADE
    • Lily Allen
    • Lola Young
    • WINNER: Olivia Dean
    • RAYE

    International Song Of The Year

    • Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
    • Chappell Roan – “Pink Pony Club”
    • Disco Lines and Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”
    • Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
    • Gracie Abrams – “That’s So True”
    • HUNTR/X – “Golden”
    • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
    • Ravyn Lenae – “Love Me Not”
    • WINNER: Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
    • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
    • Sombr – “Undressed”
    • Taylor Swift – “The Fate Of Ophelia”

    International Artist Of The Year

    • Bad Bunny
    • Chappell Roan
    • CMAT
    • Doechii
    • Lady Gaga
    • WINNER: Rosalía
    • Sabrina Carpenter
    • Sombr
    • Taylor Swift
    • Tyler, The Creator

    International Group Of The Year

    • WINNER: Geese
    • HAIM
    • HUNTR/X
    • Tame Impala
    • Turnstile

    Critics’ Choice Winner

    • WINNER: Jacob Alon
    • Rose Gray
    • Sienna Spiro

    Songwriter of the Year

    • Noel Gallagher

    Producer of the Year

    • PinkPantheress

    Outstanding Contribution to Music

    • Mark Ronson

    Lifetime Achievement Award

    • Ozzy Osbourne
    Taylor Swift skips BRITs to take big leap with fiancé Travis Kelce
    Taylor Swift skips BRITs to take big leap with fiancé Travis Kelce
    BRITs: Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Lola Young, Sombr at red carpet
    BRITs: Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Lola Young, Sombr at red carpet
    Jim Carrey's shocking Paris transformation sparks Kris Jenner rumours
    Jim Carrey's shocking Paris transformation sparks Kris Jenner rumours
    Leonardo DiCaprio decides to skip Actor Awards after BAFTAs snub
    Leonardo DiCaprio decides to skip Actor Awards after BAFTAs snub
    Bruno Mars leaves wedding bells ringing after releasing 'The Romantic'
    Bruno Mars leaves wedding bells ringing after releasing 'The Romantic'
    Ethan Hawke calls latest Oscar nod gratifying career milestone
    Ethan Hawke calls latest Oscar nod gratifying career milestone
    Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the ONE message that changed her life forever
    Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the ONE message that changed her life forever
    'Scream' movies: Don't miss these must re-watch moments
    'Scream' movies: Don't miss these must re-watch moments