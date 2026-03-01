Jeff Brazier celebrates Bobby's Gucci runway moment

Jeff Brazier shared a sweet tribute post to his son Bobby along with the snaps of him walking the runway

Jeff Brazier expressed his happiness after seeing his son Bobby walking for Gucci during Milan Fashion Week and said his late partner, Jade Goody, would be 'so happy.'

The TV host, 46, shares Bobby, 22, and Freddie, 21, with late Big Brother star Jade. He shared a sweet tribute post to his son along with the snaps of him walking the runway.

Taking to Instagram, Jeff wrote: 'Proud Dad post! This kid has served up a few pinch me moments but this is up there!

'To walk for @gucci in Milan!! It's his most loved brand and I know how much it meant to him to, there's no better feeling than watching someone you love realise a dream and as usual he took it all in his stride.'

He added poignantly: 'I can't celebrate Bobby without acknowledging how elated his Mum would be, she spent a good few quid in their stores too! 'Seriously it'll never be fair that she doesn't get to sit immersed in this immeasurable feeling of pride like I do but her amazing genes live on in both of her boys.

'Thank you @bobbybrazier That was so fun to watch.'

Bobby's mum, who rose to fame as a contestant on the third series of Channel 4 reality show Big Brother in 2002, passed away in March 2009 aged 27 from cervical cancer.

Bobby and his brother Freddy are reported to be 'pushing ahead with their own ITV reality show' - despite Jeff 'dropping out' amid a series of family rows.

It was previously reported that the ongoing stress within the Brazier family maybe the reason behind his decision to step away from the show.

Jeff had recently split from wife Kate Dwyer last November.