Harry Styles leave fans suspicious as new album ads feature Netflix logo

Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' live for the first time at BRIT Awards 2026

Harry Styles fans are wondering what the singer is up to as they notice as Netflix campaigning his upcoming album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

The 32-year-old Grammy winner has finally returned to spotlight after a three-year hiatus as he announced his fourth album, slated to release on March 6.

Meanwhile, Harry also marked his comeback to the BRIT Awards 2026. He opened the ceremony by performing his new hit single Aperture live for the first time.

Following his electrifying performance, some fans pointed out that the ads that have been put up in multiple cities of London with an aim to promote styles new album features Netflix’s logo.

Curious fans have flooded the comment section investigating what is the former One Direction singer indicating.

Some are thinking that the Adore You singer might have signed a deal with the streaming giant for an album documentary.

“Is it Album Doc or what? Give me more infooo”, wrote one internet user.

On the other hand, there are a few people who are linking this hint to Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s upcoming road-trip documentary film as they think there is some connection.

“Before the Zouis doc”, commented one. Meanwhile, another one asked with curiosity, “Serious question when is Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson Netflix Road-trip Documentary going to be aired?”

It is pertinent to mention that there is no update or news about Harry’s connection with Netflix.