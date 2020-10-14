Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin

Famed British star Emma Corrin laid bare her true thoughts about Princess Diana and what she thought about the style she had in her younger years.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Crown actor spilled the beans about her role as the Princess of Wales in the regal Netflix original series.

"Basically, I loved young Diana. You can't understand old Diana — older Diana — properly without understanding a 19-year-old living with her flatmates, going on her first date with Charles. You need to understand the trajectory that she underwent. But her style was awful,” she said.

"That second time she meets Charles when she's in those yellow dungarees, I just wanted to cry. I was like, are you joking? Awful. And those sweater vests,” she went on to say.

“It really shows that fashion is something that grows with you. I've certainly found that. If I look back at pictures of me when I was younger, oh my god. Nightmare,” she added.