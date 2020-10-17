Can't connect right now! retry
Kunal Nayyar touches on Big Bang Theory's original plot for Rajesh Koothrappali

Despite the fact that Big Bang Theory has been off the air for nearly a year now, its most stereotypically accurate character, Rajesh Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar has come forward with some interesting titbits regarding the initial plot draw up of the character and his life.

During his interview with Metro UK, Kunal was quoted saying, “When they were rounding out the cast of Big Bang when I was auditioning, at that time the character was called Dave, and he was supposed to be a first-generation American… but I came and I brought my big New Delhi self to it!”

He went on to say, “I was auditioning against Koreans, Japanese, Pakistanis, Chinese… they were really trying to fill out the diverse characters into this show. ‘It wasn’t particularly “oh here we want an Indian scientist”. I got very lucky and it happened to fall into my hands.”

Kunal concluded by saying, “They allowed me to really be an Indian, who has Indian qualities who doesn’t always run away from them, but also does run away from some of them. That’s just what all of us do. All of us have cultural appropriations that are attached to us, that sometimes we run away from, and then sometimes unbeknown to us, we fall into, and I think they found a really nice balance with Raj.”

"So that’s why you see a lot of Indians in roles and in roles on television, but also in roles in life in those positions. I’ve always said if a stereotype is to be smart, I’m happy to take it!"

