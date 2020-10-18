Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos ‘absolutely shook’ Khloe Kardashian

US rapper Travis Scott and his former partner reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s recently flirty Instagram post has ‘absolutely shook’ the latter’s sister Khloe Kardashian.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star turned to Instagram and shared the dazzling photos with Travis, 29 and wrote, “dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial this collection is wow congrats !!! can’t wait to see more.”

In the photos, Travis flaunted his rock hard abs in black leather pants.

Kylie, who recently sparked romance rumours with Fai Khadra, looked stunning in a sheer shirt with white heels and brown jacket, accessorized with heavy gold chains and gold purse.

The KUWTK star was first linked to Travis after her break-up with Tyga in 2017 and they welcomed their first child in February 2018. Last year the couple broke up.

Now fans are speculating that Kylie has patched up with her baby's daddy and the recent flirty pictures are proof of it.

Kylie’s recent photos with Scott surely came as a shock for the fans as well as her elder sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe commented on the post, “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE.”