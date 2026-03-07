Quentin Tarantino to bring classic British farce to the West End

Quentin Tarantino swaps blood for belly laughs with West End farce

Quentin Tarantino is swapping blood spattered cinema for door slamming comedy.

The legendary filmmaker has written an original stage play in the tradition of classic British farce.

It features mistaken identities, trouser dropping antics, and slapstick chaos, as per Daily Mail.

Tarantino plans to bring it to London’s West End.

Tarantino first teased the project last summer.

He said on a podcast, “The play is written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January … It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life.”

Speculation swirled about whether he might adapt one of his films, Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, or even a musical version of Pulp Fiction.

Instead, source confirmed to the outlet that the director has penned a wholly original farce in the vein of Brian Rix, Ray Cooney, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.

The play is expected to premiere in late 2026 or 2027, with Tarantino currently scouting theatres of varying sizes to accommodate the production.

One scene is rumored to involve an actor entering on a wire, highlighting the physical comedy at the heart of the show.

Tarantino is also in talks with major Hollywood names to join the cast.

While his usual collaborators like Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt lack theatrical backgrounds, insiders suggest he could turn to actors with stage experience.

One such actor is Bradley Cooper, who starred in The Elephant Man in the West End a decade ago.